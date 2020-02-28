National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,479 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.48. 3,964,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.38. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.