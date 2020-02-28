National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,367 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. 24,426,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,852,724. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

