National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,363,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,411,000 after buying an additional 259,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,850,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, reaching $93.24. 2,171,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,337. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.