National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the third quarter worth approximately $605,844,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,436,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allergan during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,887,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at $193,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGN. UBS Group cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.72.

Shares of Allergan stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,255. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.70. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

