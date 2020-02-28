National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $183.60. 4,076,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,407. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $152.99 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.50.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

