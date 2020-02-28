National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. 16,552,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.