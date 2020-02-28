National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.93. 2,772,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,713. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

