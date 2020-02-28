National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,832,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,624,000 after buying an additional 436,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,642,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 301,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after acquiring an additional 445,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,428,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,446. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $69,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,037 shares of company stock worth $5,742,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

