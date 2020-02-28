National Asset Management Inc. Sells 382 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.09. 3,202,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.57 and its 200-day moving average is $280.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.02, for a total value of $629,316.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total transaction of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock worth $37,812,724. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

