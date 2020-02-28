National Asset Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,225. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.92 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

