Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,834 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after purchasing an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,001,000 after purchasing an additional 78,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

