Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.54. 9,563,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

