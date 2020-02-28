Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Buys 231 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 76,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $8,997,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,657,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.80. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.