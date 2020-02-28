Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 75,807 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,075,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,806,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,565,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,139. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0898 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

