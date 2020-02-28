Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,375 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,931,000. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 3,276,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,151. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

