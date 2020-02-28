Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hexcel worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

