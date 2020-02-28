Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,959,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.28. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

