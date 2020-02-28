Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 2.1% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.74 on Friday, hitting $265.67. 2,678,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,946. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.43 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,547. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.