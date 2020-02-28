Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 2.0% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

