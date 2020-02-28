Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. 51,134,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,856,185. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

