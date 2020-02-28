Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.94 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

PG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.23. 22,783,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

