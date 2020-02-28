Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.70. 1,082,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,793. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.68. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $315.09 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

