Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,745,000 after purchasing an additional 735,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $101,844,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,386,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,872. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.