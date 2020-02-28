Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $26,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 185,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 245,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 14,251,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,169. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.