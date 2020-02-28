Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 200.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $138.91 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.