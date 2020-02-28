Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 158,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 54,844,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,411,215. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

