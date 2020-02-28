Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,374 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,374 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. 62,439,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,976,857. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

