Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,509 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 236,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 221,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 765,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 120,886,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,916,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.