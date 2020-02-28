Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,241 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,175. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.23. 4,776,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

