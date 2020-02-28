Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $153.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVRO. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NVRO traded down $5.44 on Wednesday, hitting $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Nevro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.