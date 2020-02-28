NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of NGM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 385,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

In related news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 44,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,457,000.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

