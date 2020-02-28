NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.
Shares of NGM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 385,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,621,000 after purchasing an additional 253,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 246,853 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,457,000.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.
