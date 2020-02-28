Nike (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 16,552,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,466. Nike has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $38,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

