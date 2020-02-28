Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 5,173,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,230. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

