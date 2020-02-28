Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

