Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.34.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.96. 4,826,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,372. The stock has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

