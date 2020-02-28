NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,571. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.61. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.64%.

In related news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

