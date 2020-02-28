Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Rating Reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 16,802,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,038,999. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $438.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,076,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 35.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 7.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

