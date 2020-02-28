Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $28.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of OVV stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

In other news, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $626,082. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.