Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.90.

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.49. 3,156,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $2,097,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 27.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 241,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

