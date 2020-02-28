Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter Purchases 6,000 Shares

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $48,420.00.

Shares of OXLC stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.07. 2,717,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,445. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,632,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

