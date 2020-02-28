Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 536 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

ESS stock traded down $13.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $271.58 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

