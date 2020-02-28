Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 7,014,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

