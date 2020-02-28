Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,105 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,758 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 488,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.96. 27,293,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

