Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 7,873 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.60. 1,148,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

