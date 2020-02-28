Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 8,441 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 862,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 74,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 189.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 393,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 257,842 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 21,649,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,724,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

