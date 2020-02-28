Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRC. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after purchasing an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter worth $6,775,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

NYSE HRC traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.88 and a 1-year high of $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.95.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

