Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.69, for a total value of $1,081,725.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,820 shares of company stock worth $2,633,656. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE traded down $22.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.62. 206,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,093. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $477.20 and a 200 day moving average of $437.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

