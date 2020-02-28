Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 84,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 906,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,230. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $111.91 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.