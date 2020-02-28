Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.10. 17,476,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722,991. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.