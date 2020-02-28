Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,009 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

BIDU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.98. 9,797,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,189. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.